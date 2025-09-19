 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Krishna Aditya New Gurukul Secretary

Telangana
DC Correspondent
19 Sept 2025 2:06 AM IST

Aditya urged teachers and staff to work in coordination to create a student-friendly environment, framing academic programmes that encourage every child to aim high.

Krishna Aditya New Gurukul Secretary
x
Aditya met social welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar at the Secretariat. In the meeting, the minister outlined his expectations, stressing that “special plans should be drawn up to enable students of Gurukula institutions to showcase their talent at the national level.” (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Krishna Aditya assumed charge as the new secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Gurukula Educational Institutions at DSS Bhavan on Thursday. Addressing staff, he emphasised the need to focus on students’ academic progress and to improve training standards. “Every employee should carry out their duties thoroughly, with transparency and discipline in administration. Punctuality must be followed without fail,” he said.

Later, Aditya met social welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar at the Secretariat. In the meeting, the minister outlined his expectations, stressing that “special plans should be drawn up to enable students of Gurukula institutions to showcase their talent at the national level.”

He urged teachers and staff to work in coordination to create a student-friendly environment, framing academic programmes that encourage every child to aim high. The minister congratulated the new secretary and expressed confidence that he would strengthen educational standards in Gurukula institutions.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news Telangana news today Telangana Social Welfare Gurukul Institutions Society 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X