Krishna Aditya New Gurukul Secretary

Hyderabad: Krishna Aditya assumed charge as the new secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Gurukula Educational Institutions at DSS Bhavan on Thursday. Addressing staff, he emphasised the need to focus on students’ academic progress and to improve training standards. “Every employee should carry out their duties thoroughly, with transparency and discipline in administration. Punctuality must be followed without fail,” he said.

Later, Aditya met social welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar at the Secretariat. In the meeting, the minister outlined his expectations, stressing that “special plans should be drawn up to enable students of Gurukula institutions to showcase their talent at the national level.”

He urged teachers and staff to work in coordination to create a student-friendly environment, framing academic programmes that encourage every child to aim high. The minister congratulated the new secretary and expressed confidence that he would strengthen educational standards in Gurukula institutions.