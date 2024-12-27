 Top
KPHB police arrest 7 for illegal card games

Telangana
DC Correspondent
27 Dec 2024 10:51 AM IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Based on a tip-off, KPHB police arrested seven people on Thursday for indulging in illegal card games at a flat in Srinivasa colony within KPHB police limits.

According to police, the accused were identified as Ramu, R. Vamshi, Ch. Rajesh, G. Manohar, D. Venkat Sivarama Raju, A. Srihari Raju, and G. Sitaramaraju.
A total of `42,420 were recovered from their possession apart from seven mobile phones and nine decks of cards.
