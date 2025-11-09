KPHB Garbage Turf Fight Ends in Fatal Beating

Hyderabad:A 58-year-old man, Boya Nettikallu, was beaten to death allegedly by his rival who wanted a share of his garbage collection territory late on Friday night, KPHB police said on Saturday. The accused Raju along with his gang is absconding.

Police said Nettikallu, his wife Laxmi and their two sons were working as garbage collectors for eight years. Police said that Raju, a fellow worker, had been repeatedly calling their elder son Hanumanthu and asking for a share of the territory. On November 6, Nettikallu and his sons met Raju and refused to part with the area allotted to them.



Late on Friday night, police said, Raju, along with his associates Veeranna, Naresh, Urukundu, Anil and Ramanjaneyulu, went to Nettikallu’s house, began abusing them, and smashed the glass of their vehicles. When Nettikallu objected, Raju allegedly attacked him with an iron rod, while others joined him. Nettikallu’s family members tried to rescue him but were also assaulted.



Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing their screams, but by then the attackers had fled. Nettikallu, who was found unconscious, was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

