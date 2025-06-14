KPHB Colony Plot Allottees’ Writ Plea in HC

Hyderabad:Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea filed by auction allottees of Plots No. 26, 27, and 29 in Phase-VII of KPHB Colony, questioning the alleged encroachment of a 150-feet public road in the layout auctioned by the Telangana Housing Board.



The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by K. Goverdhana Rao and two others, who contended that they participated in the public auction held on June 11, after paying an earnest money deposit of `10 lakh each, relying on assurances from the authorities that the plots were litigation-free, unencumbered, and duly approved.



Senior counsel L. Ravichander, representing Bobbilli Srinivas, contended that the petitioners were declared highest bidders and were directed to pay one-fourth of the bid amount within 48 hours. While proceeding to make the payment, they discovered that the auctioned plots encroached upon the adjacent 150-feet public road to an extent ranging from 8.8 to 14 feet and allegedly formed part of an unauthorised layout.



The petitioners alleged that this critical fact was suppressed by the authorities, who continued to demand payment of the auction amount. During the hearing, the Advocate General denied any encroachment and assured the judge that field measurements would be taken to verify the petitioners’ claims. The judge recorded the submissions and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

