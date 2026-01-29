Koya Doras Keep Ancient Healing Traditions Alive At Medaram

WARANGAL(MULUGU): As the biennial Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara transforms the Medaram forests into a sea of humanity, the spotlight has once again turned on the Chenchu Koya Doras. Adorned with vibrant peacock feathers, beaded necklaces and forehead markings of sacred turmeric (bandari), these forest-dwelling tribes have emerged as a major cultural attraction for devotees seeking a blend of spiritual healing and traditional wisdom.

The Koya Doras serve as a living bridge between modern pilgrims and the dense woodlands of the Srisailam and Medaram regions. They set up specialised stalls offering rare herbal remedies (vana moolikalu) collected from deep within the forests. Their forest pharmacy is in high demand, with devotees seeking treatments for ailments ranging from digestive disorders and chronic pain to traditional remedies for women’s health. The Doras attribute their healing practices to a divine connection with the forest goddesses, a belief that continues to fascinate the massive crowds.

Beyond their medicinal knowledge, the Koya Doras are also known for their fortune-telling traditions. With the rhythmic chant of “Kurro-Kurru,” they invoke mountain and forest deities to predict the future of pilgrims. Hundreds stand in long queues, convinced of the Doras’ ability to ward off the ‘evil eye’ (nara drishti) and offer spiritual protection. This fusion of ancestral wisdom and ritual chanting lends Medaram a distinctive spiritual atmosphere.

While their presence remains integral to the Jatara, the lifestyle of the Chenchu Koya Doras has evolved over time. Traditionally, they followed a barter system, exchanging herbs for grains and essential goods. Today, they have adapted to the cash economy, accepting money for their services and medicinal products.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Koya Dora Lachaiah said their healing knowledge has been passed down through generations and relies on rare forest herbs such as Raga Moosa, Deyyamjeda and Seethammajeda, collected on Sunday nights during Amavasya for maximum potency. Remedies include Tella Usuri for snake and scorpion bites and tayattus (talismans), priced between ₹100 and ₹200, believed to offer both physical healing and spiritual protection. Whether tied around the waist or shoulder for vitality, or hung at the entrance with a pumpkin to ward off nara drishti, these practices are meant to ensure peace, health and prosperity, he said.

Another Koya elder, Shankar, expressed concern that the community is facing a cultural challenge, as younger generations influenced by modern education and urban life are gradually moving away from their ancestral practices. This, he said, makes this year’s display of tribal culture at Medaram even more valuable and poignant to witness.