Koushik Reddy Appears Before CID Over Jathara Incident

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and his wife on Saturday appeared before DSP Rangaswamy, investigation officer, at the CID office at Lakdikapul here on Saturday, in connection with a case of unlawful assembly and obstruction of police personnel during the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in January.

Rangaswamy recorded their statement and warned them not to tamper with evidence and appear before SIT whenever called, and released the couple.

The case relates to an incident on January 29 during the Medaram (Sammakka–Sarakka) Jatara in Veenavanka mandal, where a confrontation reportedly took place between the MLA and police personnel on duty.

Speaking with the media later, Kaushik Reddy said the timing of the notice was intended to prevent him from participating in a planned protest in his constituency regarding the construction of a dumping yard. “I am not able to understand why the police issued the notice. If it was necessary, the notice should have been served by Karimnagar police commissioner as per jurisdiction,” he said.