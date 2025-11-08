Koti Women’s Varsity Students Launch ‘Zero Accident Zone’ Drive

Hyderabad: In memory of their classmates who lost their lives in the recent Vikarabad highway accident, students of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, Koti, have launched a campaign titled “Zero Accident Zone – Our Road, Our Safety.” The movement, which began online, has quickly gained traction with over 3,000 followers on social media. Students are demanding safer roads, proper street lighting and the construction of road dividers to prevent further tragedies.

A solidarity meeting is planned for Sunday, where students and volunteers will gather to question the government and demand accountability for unsafe road infrastructure. A student close to the deceased said, “We are unable to move on. They were cheerful and hardworking, but fate had another plan. We still see people trolling online, saying those who climb free buses deserve it. Our friends were on their way to appear for an exam the next day. Instead of blaming them, why is no one asking why the road is in such poor condition?”

Sunil, founder of Oyster — a Hyderabad-based non-profit with an MoU with the university — said, “We started this campaign after the students reached out to us. The goal is to highlight what went wrong — the poor condition of the highway, its dangerous curves, and the lack of basic safety measures.”

Ruchith, a student and green activist, echoed the concerns. “The Vikarabad highway is unsafe. There are sharp turns, no proper indicators, and no lighting. Unlike city roads, this stretch lacks even basic safety infrastructure. We demand urgent government action to rebuild and redesign it,” he said.

As part of the campaign, students have created AI-generated visuals symbolising safer roads for future generations. “We want this to reach the government of Telangana. They must ensure that no more lives are lost on this highway,” the students said in a collective appeal.