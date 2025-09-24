Koti ENT Hospital Suffers From Sanitation Crisis

Hyderabad: The Government ENT Hospital at Koti is grappling with an acute sanitation crisis after sewage water from a nearby nala overflowed into the premises, leaving patients and staff struggling to cope with foul stench and unhygienic conditions.

On Tuesday, patients arriving for treatment were confronted not with medical relief but with the sight of sewage flowing across pathways, blocking access near the casualty ward. The unbearable odour forced many to cover their faces, with several complaining that the situation posed fresh health risks.

“I have been waiting since morning for my throat surgery. I didn’t step out due to the smell and the lack of a clean walkway. Now that I feel a little better, I am finally going out to get food for myself,” said a patient, who wished to remain anonymous.

Dr Anand, superintendent of the ENT Hospital, admitted that the problem has persisted for over a month. “Our building is more than 100 years old, and the nala passes through our premises. We have written to the GHMC, the sewerage board and TGMIDC. Officials have visited, but clarity is lacking on who will resolve the issue. Even the director of medical education has inspected the site. We are seeking an immediate solution,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

Attendants and patients alike expressed dismay, pointing out that instead of receiving treatment, they were being exposed to greater health hazards. “We feel like we are attracting more diseases instead of getting cured,” said one attendant.