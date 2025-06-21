Kothagudem Tahsildar Office Staffer Held In Bribe Case

Hyderabad: Chittemsetti Navakranth, a typist working at the office of Tahsildar in Burgampahad mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district was caught red handed by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs.2,500 from a complainant for doing an official favour.

Navakranth demanded a bribe to upload the ration card application of the complainant's cousin on the online portal and to send it to the authorities concerned for issuing a new ration card. It was also found that Navakranth was in the habit of accepting bribes from applicants through UPA payments for issuing ration cards.

The bribe amount of Rs.2,500 was recovered from the possession of Navakranth.

The right hand fingers of Navakranth yielded positive results in a chemical test, the ACB officials said, adding that Navakranth performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. They produced Navakranth before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him to judicial custody.