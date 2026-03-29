Kothagudem Police Arrest 2 Youths With 10 kg Ganja

Nalgonda: Kothagudem police arrested two youths in the Old City on Saturday night and seized 10 kg of ganja from their possession.

The accused were identified as Muthyam Ramu Yadav, 28, a tourist guide in Kasi, and Ramakrishna Pawar, 25, a tattoo worker at Shivalayam ghat in Kasi.

According to police, the two, allegedly addicted to ganja, learnt that it was available at a cheaper price in Odisha and decided to procure it. They travelled to Hyderabad on March 18, hired a motorcycle and reached Sileru on March 22, where they purchased ganja. Police said the duo were returning via Hyderabad when they were intercepted in the Old City based on credible information. A total of 10 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 5 lakh, was seized from their vehicle.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.