Kothagudem: Maoist committee member surrenders before police

Kothagudem: Madakam Idumaiah, Mahadevpur-Eturnagaram area Maoist committee member, surrendered before the police on Tuesday.

Idumaiah is a native of Karaigudem of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Superintendent of police B. Rohit Raju informed that Idumaiah had joined the Maoist in 2023 and worked as a guard to state committee member Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkanna. He took part in the attacks on security forces.