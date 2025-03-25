Kothagudem: Collector works alongside MGNREGS workers

Kothagudem: MGNREGS workers at Bodu village in Tekulapally mandal were in for a surprise as district collector Jithesh V. Patil joined them for 45 minutes of manual labour on Tuesday.

During his inspection of the NREGS Tejob site, the collector ploughed land with a shovel and worked alongside job card holders. He encouraged workers to utilise the full 100 workdays available under the scheme and advised them to start early in the morning to avoid working in extreme heat.