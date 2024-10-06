Kota’s Allen Forays into Hyderabad, Eyes 10,000 Students

Hyderabad: Kota-based Allen Career Institute, one of India’s leading test preparation companies, has announced its foray into Hyderabad, with five centres at Madhapur, Miyapur, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, and Dilsukhnagar. With its expansion in Hyderabad, Allen is present in 60 cities, including all major cities in south India.

Speaking to select media persons, Allen CEO Nitin Kukreja said his company expects an initial student strength of 10,000 in Hyderabad, which could reach 20,000 students in the next three years.

Allen has around 3,50,000 students enrolled for different programmes, including NEET and JEE preparation, across the country.

He said Allen has been synonymous with success and discipline for decades. “One in every four successful IIT aspirants and one in every six NEET aspirants are from Allen,” he said.

“Apart from its focus on curriculum, Allen places a strong emphasis on student well-being and like all our other campuses across the country, Hyderabad campuses will also offer one-on-one sessions with faculty and psychological counsellors for all students,” the Allen CEO said.

Blaming a few centres for bringing disrepute to the crucial coaching industry, Kukreja emphasised the crucial role that coaching industry plays to bridge the education deficit of schools and supported the government oversight on the coaching industry.