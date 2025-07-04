Kotapalli Deputy Tahsildar In Graft Case

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Akireddy Naveen Kumar, a Deputy Tahsildar at the office of Tahsildar-cum-Joint Sub-Registrar in Kotapalli mandal in Mancherial district, when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs.10,000.

He demanded the bribe from the complainant through Gavidi Anjanna, who was a private person, for doing an official favour. The bribe was demanded for processing the complainant’s file to link his father's pattadar's Aadhaar card with his khata in the revenue records and forwarding the file to higher authorities for issuance of a pattadar passbook.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs.10,000 was recovered from the possession of Anjanna. Both his hand fingers yielded positive result in the chemical test. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.