Korean flycatcher spotted for the first time in TG

Hyderabad: A rare Korean flycatcher, also known as the yellow-rumped flycatcher, was spotted for the first time in Telangana at the Bheemuni Paadam Waterfalls in April 2024. This sighting has marked a new record for the state. The bird, known for its elusive nature, was captured by Hari Gopala Chary Srirangam, a government employee and a birdwatcher.

The Korean flycatcher is a migratory bird that breeds in East Asia, including in Korea, Japan and parts of Russia, before migrating to Southeast Asia during winter. It is reported in places across southern India but has not been seen in northern India.

The bird is also a rare visitor to India and Sri Lanka. It searches for insects at all levels of forest trees and bushes, often catching them in flight from a usual spot. The bird migrates long distances, with the whole population moving to Southeast Asia during the non-breeding season. This bird has been seen in Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and southern India, including Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, this is the first time it has been spotted in Telangana, making the sighting special.

The bird was likely on its migratory journey back to its breeding grounds in East Asia when it was stopped in the dense forest habitat of Bheemuni Paadam. Flycatchers are known for their quick and random movements as they search for insects in forest canopies and this bird’s behaviour was consistent with its species.

The birdwatcher noted that due to the bird’s rapid movements, only one photograph, capturing the back of the bird, could be taken. Despite the limited documentation, the sighting has drawn attention from the birding community, with experts confirming its identity through social media groups and birding networks.

Interestingly, the Korean flycatcher’s migration route raises questions about how it reaches southern India. While the bird has been recorded in the Andaman Islands, it is unusual to find it in central or northern parts of the country, indicating that it may cross the Bay of Bengal to reach its southern destinations. This rare sighting adds to the growing list of migratory birds in Telangana.