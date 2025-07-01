Konda's Daughter Throws Hat in Ring for Parkal Assembly Seat

Warangal: The political battle between the Konda family and senior Congress leaders in the erstwhile Warangal district took a new turn with Konda Susmitha Patel, daughter of endowment minister Konda Surekha and Konda Murali, announcing on Instagram that she will likely contest the next Assembly elections from the Parkal constituency.

The announcement has intensified an already heated power struggle between the Konda family and several local MLAs, who remain upset with Konda Murali’s conduct. They criticised Murali for bypassing the disciplinary committee’s opportunity to explain his actions and instead filing complaints against fellow legislators, questioning why the party high command accepted his grievances without first hearing his own explanation.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy mocked the Konda family’s attacks on their own party leaders, suggesting the Congress leadership must fear Murali too much to take other MLAs’ complaints seriously. Deep personal rifts have also emerged between Rajendar Reddy and Konda Surekha, most visibly during a recent incident involving the offering and subsequent withdrawal of the Ashadam Bonalu at the Sri Bhadrakali Ammavaru temple.

Other MLAs have accused the Kondas of exploiting their Backward Class identity to pressure the party high command into overlooking these conflicts. Adding fuel to the fire, Konda Murali recently claimed he spent Rs 70 crore in the last elections, selling 16 acres of land to fund his campaign, and accused wealthy opponents of obstructing his five decades in politics, despite helping Surekha win five terms as MLA.

Murali also revealed that he invested Rs 20 crore to purchase 1.5 acres at Alankar Junction for a Munnuru Kapu community building, now valued at Rs 50 crore, and accused Rajendar Reddy of seizing credit when the latter laid its foundation stone with the government’s Rs 5 crore contribution.

Meanwhile, the internecine feud has alarmed second-tier Congress leaders in Warangal, who fear the party’s fractious image may harm its prospects in the upcoming local body elections.