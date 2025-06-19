Kondapur–Gachibowli Flyover to Be Named PJR Flyover

Hyderabad: The Flyover, connecting Kondapur to Gachibowli is proposed to be named as PJR(P.Janardhan Reddy) Flyover. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy on June 28,2025.

In a tribute to the renowned politician and public servant Late P.Janardhan Reddy, Chief Minister has proposed the new structure name as PJR flyover.

The 6 lane flyover from ORR to Kondapur, spanning a length of 1.29km, which is the Hyderabad’s first third level flyover will benefit Traffic relief at Gachibowli Junction and provides better connectivity between Hi-tech city and Financial district. The flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion and provide smoother commute for thousands of people.

GHMC to complete all the remaining works including painting and beautification before the inauguration.