Konda Vishweshwar Highlights Monkey Menace in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy highlighted the escalating monkey menace problem in the state during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. He said the monkeys were causing large-scale crop damage, which had become a matter of pressing concern.

Reddy pointed to the lack of accountability among government departments, with some refusing to take responsibility saying the issue did not fall under their mandate. He urged officials to identify a nodal agency to manage the problem effectively.

The MP noted raids by monkeys caused substantial economic losses for farmers. He said the issue had become a topic during the ongoing local body elections.

Reddy also mentioned the prevalence of the monkey problem in urban areas, including in Delhi, and called for urgent action at the national level to tackle the menace. Vishweshwar Reddy appealed to the government to initiate a national programme aimed at preventing crop damage caused by monkeys.