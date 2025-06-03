Konda Surekha Launches Awareness Campaign To End Plastic Pollution

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day 2025, Minister for Forest, Environment, and Endowments, Konda Surekha, launched a new awareness campaign led by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) with the theme “Ending Plastic Pollution” on Tuesday.

As part of the campaign, Konda Surekha unveiled informative posters aimed at educating the public about the dangers of plastic pollution. These posters highlight how plastic harms nature, wildlife, and even human health.

Konda Surekha urged all citizens of Telangana to actively support the goal of creating a plastic-free environment and stressed the importance of embracing eco-friendly habits such as minimizing plastic usage, promoting recycling, and managing waste responsibly.

Calling for collective action, she encouraged individuals and communities to take part in this vital mission for environmental protection. Konda Surekha also reiterated the State government’s strong commitment to addressing ecological challenges and promoting sustainable development.

The event was attended by senior officials, G Ravi, Member Secretary, of the TSPCB including environmental experts and social scientists, who emphasized the need for continued awareness and action.