Konda Surekha Invites Revanth Reddy for Seetha Rama Kalyanostavam in Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha invited the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for Seetha Rama Kalyanostavam as part of Sri Ramanavami Thirukalyana Brahmotsavam in Bhadrachalam.

The Thirukalyana Mahotsavam of Bhadrachalam Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple will be conducted on March 27. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao invited Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka for ‘Praja Palanalo Rythu Utsavalu’ from March 19 to 22. The government will release the Rythu Bharosa funds on March 22.