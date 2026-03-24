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Konda Surekha Invites Governor for Sitarama Kalyanam in Bhadrachalam

Telangana
24 March 2026 10:24 AM IST

The Minister briefed the Governor on the significance of the Bhadrachalam Sitarama Kalyanam, describing it as a grand and sacred festival celebrated across the State, attracting devotees from all parts of the country

Konda Surekha Invites Governor for Sitarama Kalyanam in Bhadrachalam
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Endowments Minister Konda Surekha inviting Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla for Sitarama Kalyanam to be conducted at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam on March 27. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha met Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan here and invited him for Sitarama Kalyanam to be conducted at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam.

The Minister, along with temple priests and officials from the Endowments department, formally presented the invitation for Sri Sitarama Kalyanam to be conducted on March 27 at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple.

She briefed the Governor on the significance of the Bhadrachalam Sitarama Kalyanam, describing it as a grand and sacred festival celebrated across the State, attracting devotees from all parts of the country.

She assured that the State government is making comprehensive arrangements to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience during the celebrations. Yellandu MLA Koram Kanakaiah, Endowments Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, Commissioner N Hanumantha Rao, and temple priests were also present.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
konda surekha bhadrachalam temple Sri Sitarama Kalyanam telangana governor 
India Southern States Telangana 
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