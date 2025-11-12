 Top
Surekha Clarifies Remarks, Expresses Regret Over Comments on Nagarjuna

Telangana
12 Nov 2025 8:44 AM IST

Konda Surekha has issued a clarification regarding her earlier statements about actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, stating that she never intended to hurt or defame him or his family.

Minister Konda Surekha.

Minister Konda Surekha has released a clarification on social media addressing her previous comments about Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. She stated that her remarks were not meant to offend or malign Nagarjuna Garu or any of his family members.

“I would wish to clarify that the statement I had made in relation to Nagarjuna Garu was not intended to hurt Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I had no intention of hurting or defaming Akkineni Nagarjuna Garu or his family members. I regret any unintended impression given in my statements in relation to them and withdraw the same,” Surekha said in her post.
