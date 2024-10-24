Konda Surekha bats for forest officials’ bravery awards

Hyderabad: Forests and environment minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday urged the Union government to institute President's Gallantry Awards to forest department staff and officials who demonstrate exemplary commitment and dedication to their work.

Surekha simultaneously urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to institute awards at the state level for department staff and officials and suggested that these could include medals for service and forest protection and a Chief Minister’s Award.

In a statement, Surekha said she wrote about the Presidential Gallantry Awards to Union environment and forests minister Bhupender Yadav. She said the All India Forest Range Forest Officers Association has been seeking such recognition and that she supports their request.

Such awards will not only serve to recognise services rendered but will also inspire the rest to work more effectively to protect forests and environment for the coming generations in the country. Forest officials face several challenges, dangers during discharge of their duties and unlike other uniformed services, they do not get recognition and it is time this gap is filled, Surekha said.



