Konda Seeks Political Cooperation for Chevella's Development

Telangana
DC Correspondent
8 Oct 2024 6:26 PM GMT
Chevella BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that he will work with all political groups despite political differences for the development of the Chevella region.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:Chevella BJP MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that he will work with all political groups despite political differences for the development of the Chevella region.

During his visit to New Delhi, Vishweshwar Reddy, who had gone to attend a committee meeting at the industries ministry, met with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and discussed various issues related to Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts.

They particularly discussed converting the GO 111, meant to protect Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, into a sustainable development zone, reclaiming the temple land in Sitarampuram village of Shabad mandal that were previously taken over by the Bast TRS government, and improving the management of sewage treatment plants in the twin cities.

