Konda Reddy Pally Becomes South India’s First Fully Solarized Village

Hyderabad: Konda Reddy Pally village has become the first fully solarized village in Southern India and the second in the country, with 514 households and government services now running on solar power.

Of the total domestic connections, 480 houses have been equipped with 3 KW rooftop systems each, while 11 government services have been fitted with solar units of 60 KW capacity, together creating a solar capacity of 1,500 KW in the village.

The ₹10.53 crore project was funded through a ₹3.56 crore central subsidy and ₹4.09 crore CSR support from Premier Energies, alongside ₹2.59 crore for infrastructure development.

Each household generates around 360 units of electricity per month, with surplus power supplied to the grid at ₹5.25 per unit. In September alone, the village exported one lakh units, earning approximately ₹5 lakh.

Officials said the project not only meets local energy needs but also boosts the financial position of households by turning power producers into income earners.



