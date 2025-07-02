Konda Murali Targets Errabelli Family, Sparks Stir In Warangal

Warangal: Former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao is facing major backlash from both his own party and the Opposition over his contentious remarks. He targeted BRS leader and former minister Errabelli Dayakar’s family, declaring that “everyone born in the Errabelli household is a chameleon.” The comment ignited fresh controversy in the Warangal district.

Konda Murali and his wife, endowments minister Konda Surekha, known for her sharp criticisms of other leaders, have repeatedly courted controversy with remarks aimed at MLAs, MPs, MLCs, and even their own party members. Their latest salvo has further escalated political tensions in Warangal.

This time, the couple turned their ire on BRS leader Errabelli Dayakar Rao and his siblings: BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao and DCC Warangal president Errabelli Swarna. Konda Murali called Errabelli Pradeep “foolish” and accused him of lacking knowledge on various matters.

He also insisted that his earlier comments had been misunderstood, particularly those about Surekha’s victory in the 2023 Warangal East Assembly election. “When addressing a ₹10-crore issue related to the Arya Vaishya Sangam, a woman offered to contribute to the campaign. I simply replied that I had sufficient funds, having sold property for ₹70 crore. Some leaders, not fully grasping my statement, are now threatening to file a complaint with the Election Commission,” he explained.