Konda Murali Appears Before Congress Disciplinary Panel

Warangal: Konda Muralidhar, former MLC and husband of endowment minister Konda Surekha, appeared before the Congress’ disciplinary committee at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday and submitted a 15-page explanation regarding the recent allegations against him.

Internal differences between the Konda couple and several Congress MLAs have stirred political tension in the erstwhile Warangal district. Those MLAs filed a complaint with AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

After discussing the MLAs’ grievance, the disciplinary committee, led by MP Mallu Ravi, ordered Muralidhar to appear before them and provide an explanation. He complied on Saturday morning, accompanied by a large delegation of supporters from Warangal.

Speaking to the media afterward, Muralidhar said that his appearance was voluntary and motivated by respect for the party, not by any official summons. He renewed his accusations against party colleagues, alleging that Wardhannapet MLA Nagaraju simply follows anyone who calls him. “Even if I call him, he’ll come with me,” Muralidhar said.

Muralidhar explained that he had planned to contest the Bhupalpally Assembly segment due to his strong local following, but withdrew when Surekha decided to run in Warangal East. He claimed that, despite helping TD candidate Gandra Satyanarayana win in Bhupalpally, Satyanarayana is now working against him.

He also accused Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy of winning with the Konda couple’s support and then engaging in factional politics against them. Muralidhar insisted he and Surekha have no dispute with Minister Seethakka, in fact, the two work together to strengthen Congress, but blamed Kadiyam Srihari for spreading misinformation and sowing discord between Seethakka and Surekha since joining the party.

According to Muralidhar, Srihari has also harassed local Congress in-charge S. Indira and other leaders, prompting 200-300 workers to approach him for relief, despite Station Ghanpur not being Srihari’s constituency. “The whole state knows what Srihari is doing in the district,” he alleged.

In his report, Muralidhar accused Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy of securing posts in his constituency without consulting local ministers; alleged that Revuri Prakash Reddy is colluding with the BRS in Parkal and promoting illegal crusher units; and charged Kadiyam Srihari with weakening the Congress in Station Ghanpur. He urged the committee to take immediate action against these three MLAs.

He also lodged complaints against Chief Minister’s adviser Vem Narendar Reddy, accusing him of holding a grudge over Muralidhar’s past failure to secure a party ticket, and against former Warangal in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, alleging that Ponguleti is conspiring against the Konda couple by rallying opposition leaders in the Warangal district.