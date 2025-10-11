Konda Murali Accuses Ponguleti of Meddling in Warangal Affairs

Warangal: Senior Congress leader Konda Murali has expressed displeasure over Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s alleged interference in Warangal district politics. Questioning Ponguleti’s dominance in the district, Murali has reportedly lodged a complaint with the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

According to sources, Murali complained to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge alleging that Ponguleti was meddling in the affairs of the Endowments Department, particularly in the Medaram temple tender process. He alleged that Ponguleti’s own company was awarded certain works through undue influence.

Murali is said to have also brought the issue to the notice of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Meenakshi Natarajan. He stated that the party high command has responded positively to his complaint.