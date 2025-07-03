Konda Couple Meet Meenakshi, Submit Report On Warangal Congress

Warangal:Former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao, along with his wife, endowment minister Konda Surekha, met AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan at MLA Quarters in Hyderabad on Thursday. They presented a 16-page report addressing various issues affecting the Congress in Warangal.

During the discussion, the couple responded to allegations from Warangal Congress leaders, asserting that they had left their previous political party to join the Congress and urged for action against anyone found to be at fault once the truth is established.

The conflict within the party emerged recently in the former Warangal district involving the Konda family and other leaders from the ruling party. Both parties had lodged complaints against one another with the disciplinary committee.

A few days ago, Konda Murali met Mallu Ravi, the chairman of the party's disciplinary committee, at Gandhi Bhavan and handed over a report. The committee requested that Konda Murali submit a written response regarding the allegations made against him within a week. Amid these developments, Murali and his wife, Surekha, met AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan to discuss the situation and presented the 16-page report that detailed information for each Assembly constituency.

In the report, Murali addressed the comments made by Surekha concerning film actors, clarifying that she had not criticised any stars, but was merely referencing events related to a phone tapping case. He asserted that certain leaders have deliberately misrepresented Surekha’s remarks, thereby harming her reputation.

Later, speaking with the media, Murali said that those in need will seek out individuals who are strong and unafraid. He mentioned that many people would turn to him for assistance with their issues, which he credits for his substantial public backing. From the outset, he has been dedicated to advocating for the welfare of the Backward Class community and intends to lean on his identity within that group.

“I informed Meenakshi that I would take the responsibility of ensuring the party secures the maximum number of seats in the local body elections, regardless of who receives the tickets or how they contribute,” he stated. Murali outlined his goals to fortify the Congress, support Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy for Prime Minister, and see Revanth Reddy serve as Chief Minister for an additional decade, while also standing alongside TPCC chief Mahesh Goud. Meenakshi acknowledged that the party requires their contributions, he added.

Surekha said that she is fulfilling her responsibilities in the ministry assigned to her. "I work in accordance with established guidelines. Every file within my department receives thorough examination. So far, I have made no errors in my role as a minister and have addressed anyone who commented on my ministerial position," she explained.

When asked about her daughter's political ambitions, she noted that Susmitha Patel carries the legacy of both Konda Murali and Konda Surekha. "There is nothing wrong about our ideals being passed down to my daughter naturally. Susmitha's political aspirations should not be criticised. The Parkala constituency belongs to us, so what is wrong with inheriting the right to seek it? Ultimately, my daughter will determine her own path. However, the Konda family will respect the decisions made by the party," she added.