Konatham Dileep faces his own tactics
Hyderabad: Konatham Dileep, former digital media director, once invited people to share videos mocking Chief Minister Revanth Reddy when GHMC staff marked houses as part of the Musi River Rejuvenation programme. “Ah! Today sounds so pleasant! Share your favourite video in the comments, friends!” he posted, encouraging videos that criticised the CM.
Now, the tables have turned. Dileep is facing a wave of social media backlash over reports of his foreign tour expenses. Congress supporters and others are mocking him online, accusing him of misusing public funds.
An X user, @Pinky_tweetss, posted:
"Knowing that we're not coming back to power anyway, looting Rs 13.85 crore in just six months is truly bold."
The same user sarcastically added:
"The Rs 13.85 crore expense happened because of the Russia-Ukraine war – Kodi."
Another user, @revanth_anna_fc, posted under the hashtag #KoDiexposed:
"Just a Digital Media Director in the BRS regime spent Rs 20 crores in one month!"
They also shared a GIF with the caption: "#KoDi getting Deep Fried! Keep Frying, dear Internet."
The same user quoted a BRS social media activist:
"If even his own party workers are exposing him, imagine how big the scam is, people of Telangana. Konatham Dileep didn’t just take the money, he swallowed it whole!"
In another post, they wrote:
"Dileep has illegally amassed hundreds of crores. Everyone knows who pocketed the funds meant for thousands of workers." – BRS worker English Ramesh.
Other users joined the chorus of criticism:
@Narsimha_Bagari: "Dileep tops the list of those who recklessly wasted Telangana’s money on foreign luxuries!"
@dasari_srini: "See the reality of @KonathamDileep, who built an empire of corruption on the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs and activists."
@Sagar4BJP shared a parody video song, adding:
"Along with Dileep, all these daylight thieves who looted public money should be investigated. Who gave the money? Where did it go?"
Dileep, who once cheered on public criticism of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, now finds himself at the centre of social media outrage.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
