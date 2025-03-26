Konatham Dileep faces his own tactics

Hyderabad: Konatham Dileep, former digital media director, once invited people to share videos mocking Chief Minister Revanth Reddy when GHMC staff marked houses as part of the Musi River Rejuvenation programme. “Ah! Today sounds so pleasant! Share your favourite video in the comments, friends!” he posted, encouraging videos that criticised the CM.

Now, the tables have turned. Dileep is facing a wave of social media backlash over reports of his foreign tour expenses. Congress supporters and others are mocking him online, accusing him of misusing public funds.

An X user, @Pinky_tweetss, posted:

"Knowing that we're not coming back to power anyway, looting Rs 13.85 crore in just six months is truly bold."

The same user sarcastically added:

"The Rs 13.85 crore expense happened because of the Russia-Ukraine war – Kodi."

Another user, @revanth_anna_fc, posted under the hashtag #KoDiexposed:

"Just a Digital Media Director in the BRS regime spent Rs 20 crores in one month!"

They also shared a GIF with the caption: "#KoDi getting Deep Fried! Keep Frying, dear Internet."



