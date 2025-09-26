Konappa’s Re-Entry Into BRS Changes Equations In Sirpur( T) Assembly Constituency

Adilabad:Political equations are changing rapidly in the Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency after Congress leader and former MLA Koneru Konappa and his brother Krishna joined the BRS in the presence of party working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday.

Speculation is now rife that more Congress leaders, who had switched from the BRS before the Lok Sabha elections, may follow Konappa’s lead.

A month ago, Konappa expressed displeasure over the Congress neglecting him after the Lok Sabha elections, while praising BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao. He was also unhappy with MLC Dande Vittal joining Congress in the same constituency, as Vittal was preparing to contest the next Assembly elections. Meanwhile, sitting BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu is closely observing the shifting political landscape.

An interesting development is the role of R.S. Praveen Kumar, who had contested against Konappa on a BSP ticket in the last Assembly polls. Praveen, who reportedly had prior knowledge of Konappa’s move, is now strengthening his ground and the BSP’s presence. With Konappa’s sudden entry into BRS, speculation is mounting over whether he and Praveen will align or continue as two separate groups.

Praveen made it clear, saying, “I am not going to leave the Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency. I have a permanent house in Kosini village and will work for the development of the constituency till my death.”

In the erstwhile Adilabad district, BRS leaders including Rekha Naik, Vittal Reddy, Rathod Bapu Rao, and former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy have joined the Congress. Recently, Indrakaran Reddy also expressed displeasure over being sidelined and not having his services utilized.

There is growing buzz that Konappa may be appointed BRS district president for Komaram Bheem Asifabad, as former MLA Atram Sakku and MLC Dande Vittal have moved to Congress. Meanwhile, his brother Krishna is eyeing the ZP chairman’s post and plans to contest as ZPTC of Kagaznagar, if it is reserved for the general category in the upcoming local body elections.