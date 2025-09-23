Komatireddy Vows To Make Nalgonda Model Constituency

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy on Tuesday said the Nalgonda Assembly constituency would be developed as a benchmark for progress in the state while remaining a stronghold of the Congress.

Speaking at a meeting of Congress leaders and workers at MNR Gardens on the outskirts of Nalgonda, he described the cadre as the backbone of the party.

“You are my leaders, my cadre, my strength, and my army. For 30 years you have stood by me like a rock. Whatever I give back, I can never repay this debt,” he told party members amid applause.

Reaffirming his commitment to make Nalgonda a model constituency for Telangana, he announced several ambitious plans: converting all rural roads into double roads, enhancing educational and medical facilities, and expediting developmental works. He said the Young India Integrated Residential School, which would offer world-class education for poor students, would be ready within nine months. He also noted that Law and Pharmacy courses had already been introduced in Mahatma Gandhi University.

Komatireddy assured that the SLBC tunnel would be completed by December 2027 using advanced technology, while the Dindi and Brahmana Vellamla projects, along with canal-lining works to benefit farmers, would be finished soon.

Urging party workers to secure a 100 per cent sweep in the upcoming local body elections, he said, “Win every seat and gift it to me. Leave the choice of my return gift to you.”

Targeting the Opposition BRS, he called it a “sinking ship” and accused its leadership of large-scale corruption in projects such as the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Indirectly referring to Suryapet MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, he said, “There is a so-called ‘Lilliput’ in this district who has never won by more than 2,000 votes. He will not win again in the next elections.”

Highlighting the welfare initiatives of the Congress government, Komatireddy cited the issue of new ration cards, distribution of fine rice, LPG refills for ₹500, free electricity for up to 200 units, and free bus travel for women on TGSRTC services. He said only the Congress government could ensure Telangana’s all-round development as envisioned by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.