Komatireddy Venkat Reddy joins Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, pledges support for Muslim community

Hyderabad: During the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Nalgonda, minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy participated in the festivities marking the end of the month-long fasting and prayers of Ramzan.

Along with Muslim brothers, the minister offered prayers to Allah for the welfare of the state and its people.

He also assured that the Congress government would always stand in support of the Muslim minority community.

SP Sharat Chandra Pawan was also present at the event.