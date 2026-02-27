Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Calls on Doctors to Serve Poor

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Thursday urged medical students and doctors to uphold a spirit of service while extending healthcare to the poor.

He was addressing the anniversary programme “Advithi-2026” at Government Medical College, Nalgonda, where he participated as chief guest.

The minister said the medical profession provides an opportunity to serve underprivileged sections and commands respect in society. He announced sanction of two air-conditioned buses for transporting students between the medical college and the Government General Hospital.

He also referred to his contributions towards development of government educational institutions and financial assistance extended to poor students pursuing higher education.

College principal Dr Satyanarayana and faculty members attended the programme.