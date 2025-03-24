Komatireddy to Quit Politics If Cong. Loses Next Term

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy declared on Monday that he would quit politics if the Congress did not retain power in the next state elections, and challenged BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao to do the same should his party face defeat.

Speaking at the inauguration of a paddy procurement centre at Arjala Bavi on the outskirts of Nalgonda, Venkat Reddy said the Congress presence in the state had been strengthening because of its welfare schemes. He took a swipe at Rama Rao's assertion that the BRS would return to power, noting that the party failed to win a single Lok Sabha seat.

Venkat Reddy said the family of BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would face legal consequences in the phone-tapping case after T. Prabhakar Rao, prime accused, returned from the US.

On infrastructure, the minister affirmed the government's commitment to complete the SLBC tunnel works despite the collapse on February 22 and the loss of eight workers. He announced that plans would be devised in consultation with experts to resume and secure the tunnel construction.

On the agriculture sector, Venkat Reddy highlighted that additional acreage had been brought under irrigation had been created in the district through enhanced irrigation facilities via the AMRP canal. He also promised that farmers in Kattangur, Narketpally, and Munugode mandals would soon benefit from irrigation provided by the Brahmavellama project, with canal works expected to be completed within three to four months.

The minister assured farmers that the state government would procure all paddy produced during the upcoming rabi crop season, offering a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for premium varieties. He announced plans to set up 375 paddy procurement centres across Nalgonda district and warned that strict action would be taken against millers denying the minimum support price (MSP) on the pretext of high moisture content.