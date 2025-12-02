Komatireddy to Pawan Kalyan: Apologise or Face Telangana Film Ban
Hyderabad: Actor and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan received a stern warning from Telangana minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy over his recent comments about Telangana people.
Breaking what he described as a 13-year silence, the minister said he felt compelled to respond to the controversial statements. He insisted that Pawan Kalyan must apologise before the Telangana people would consider forgiving him.
Otherwise, he warned, theatres across the state would stop screening the actor’s films, adding that they would run “only for a couple of days” if an apology is made.
Meanwhile, Telangana minister Vakiti Srihari has issued a stern warning to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan following the latter’s controversial remarks about Telangana and its people. Srihari dismissed Kalyan’s comments—reportedly suggesting that the “evil eye” of Telangana people was affecting developments in Konaseema—as irresponsible and frivolous.
The minister issued a warning, pointing out that Pawan Kalyan had become well-known thanks to Telangana's resources, businesses, environment, and fan base. As such, he should consider the sentiment of the area before making such remarks. To avoid further issues in Telangana, he advised Kalyan to retract his comments and refrain from using regional differences for political advantage.
As a political figure, Srihari said, Kalyan must choose his words carefully to maintain harmony between the two Telugu states.
This warning, which comes shortly after cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy threatened to prevent the screening of Kalyan's films in Telangana unless he issued an unconditional apology, adds to the growing backlash from Telangana's Congress leadership. The reactions reflect the heightened tension and political sensitivity stirred by Kalyan’s comments across both states.