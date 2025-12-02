Komatireddy to Pawan Kalyan: Apologise or Face Telangana Film Ban

Komatireddy warned Pawan Kalyan to be ready to deal with the fallout if he persisted in what he described as a "new brand of politics that insults the people of Telangana." He made it clear that Chiranjeevi, whom he characterised as being extremely well-liked in the Nizam region and avoiding controversy, had nothing to do with the matter.

The minister said he was speaking not just as a public representative but also as someone who once collected movie autographs, underscoring the deep emotional bond Telangana audiences share with their film stars.

Meanwhile, Telangana minister Vakiti Srihari has issued a stern warning to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan following the latter’s controversial remarks about Telangana and its people. Srihari dismissed Kalyan’s comments—reportedly suggesting that the “evil eye” of Telangana people was affecting developments in Konaseema—as irresponsible and frivolous.

The minister issued a warning, pointing out that Pawan Kalyan had become well-known thanks to Telangana's resources, businesses, environment, and fan base. As such, he should consider the sentiment of the area before making such remarks. To avoid further issues in Telangana, he advised Kalyan to retract his comments and refrain from using regional differences for political advantage.

As a political figure, Srihari said, Kalyan must choose his words carefully to maintain harmony between the two Telugu states.

This warning, which comes shortly after cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy threatened to prevent the screening of Kalyan's films in Telangana unless he issued an unconditional apology, adds to the growing backlash from Telangana's Congress leadership. The reactions reflect the heightened tension and political sensitivity stirred by Kalyan’s comments across both states.