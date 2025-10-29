Komatireddy Seeks CCI Relief For Telangana Cotton Farmers

Hyderabad: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday met Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) chairman and managing director Lalit Kumar Gupta in Mumbai and sought urgent relief for cotton farmers hit by unseasonal rains in Telangana. Venkat Reddy urged the official to ease moisture norms and hike the minimum support price (MSP) for cotton. He urged immediate intervention by CCI to ease procurement conditions and enhance support to farmers.

During the hour-long meeting, the minister briefed the CCI chief on the distress faced by cotton growers due to heavy rain, pest attacks and quality losses. He urged the corporation to relax the moisture content limit from the present 8-12 per cent to 14 per cent, in view of the prevailing weather conditions.

“The recent untimely rains and cyclonic impact have raised moisture levels in harvested cotton, making it impossible for farmers to meet the current standards. CCI should immediately allow up to 14 per cent moisture to prevent further losses,” Venkat Reddy said.

Calling for a revision of the MSP to reflect rising cultivation costs, Venkat Reddy also requested the CCI to expand its procurement centres to all cotton-growing districts to check exploitation by private traders. He sought a special relief package for farmers affected by pink bollworm pest attacks and heavy rains, and urged early release of pending dues from previous procurement seasons. He also suggested setting up modern moisture testing facilities at market yards to bring transparency and fairness in procurement.

CCI chairman Lalit Kumar Gupta reportedly assured the minister that the concerns of Telangana farmers would be taken up with the Centre for appropriate action.