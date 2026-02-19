Komatireddy Calls For Push To RRR, HAM Roads

HYDERABAD: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to prepare focused and outcome‑oriented Budget Estimates for 2026–27, stressing that the department has a key role in driving Telangana’s growth. He called for a major push to flagship projects such as the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and roads under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

Reviewing last year’s allocations and progress at the Secretariat, the minister said the upcoming budget must be guided by clear planning, measurable outcomes and strict financial discipline. He termed the RRR a “game changer” in line with the state’s long‑term development roadmap.

Referring to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s ‘Rising Telangana–2047’ vision, Komatireddy said strengthening the road network is a top priority given rising vehicular load and population. He urged officials to resolve bottlenecks through coordination between departments and emphasised transparency in fund utilisation between the Centre and state.

On national highways, the minister announced that the eight‑lane expansion of the Hyderabad–Vijayawada stretch of NH‑65 is expected to begin soon. He said he would again request Union minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite the project, which could reduce travel time between the two cities to about two‑and‑a‑half hours. He added that he would meet Union ministers to speed up other centrally assisted projects in Telangana.