Komaram Bheem’s Death Anniversary Declared State Festival

ADILABAD: The Telangana government has officially declared Adivasi legend Komaram Bheem’s Vardhanthi (death anniversary), observed on Ashwayuja Pournami, as a state festival. To this effect, the government issued GO No. 286, following orders from the Department of Tribal Welfare in view of the 85th death anniversary of Komaram Bheem, which falls on October 7.

According to the order, the Tribal Welfare Department had submitted a proposal to declare Komaram Bheem’s Vardhanthi as a state festival. After examining the proposal, the state government approved it, marking the beginning of official annual celebrations to honour the tribal icon.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made at Jodeghat, the historic site associated with Komaram Bheem, for the 85th death anniversary observance on Sunday. However, ministers are unlikely to attend the programme due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Asifabad district collector Venkatesh Dhotre has declared a holiday for all private and government schools and colleges in the district on October 7 to mark the occasion.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for officially recognising Komaram Bheem’s Vardhanthi as a state festival, saying it reflects the government’s respect for Adivasi traditions and culture. He said the Roads & Buildings department had carried out repairs on the existing road to Jodeghat and added that the pending 6 km road stretch would soon be cleared by the District Forest Committee before being taken up with the Telangana State Board for Wildlife for final approval.

Bojju said a large number of Adivasis from Nirmal, Mancherial, Adilabad, and Komaram Bheem-Asifabad districts are expected to participate in the commemorative event. In-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao and tribal welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar will attend the celebrations at Jodeghat.