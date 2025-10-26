 Top
Komaram Bheem Instilled New Strength in Those Fighting Against Nizam's Atrocities: Modi

Telangana
26 Oct 2025 12:13 PM IST

Komaram Bheem left an indelible mark on the hearts of countless people, especially the tribal community: Modi

Hyderabad: “Komaram Bheem Ji left an indelible mark on the hearts of countless people, especially the tribal community. He instilled new strength in those fighting against the Nizam's atrocities,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. He said this while addressing the nation during his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
