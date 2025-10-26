Komaram Bheem Instilled New Strength in Those Fighting Against Nizam's Atrocities: Modi

Welcoming to 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said these days, the entire country is immersed in the festive spirit. “All of us celebrated Diwali a few days ago, and now a large number of people are busy with Chhath Puja. Thekua is being prepared at homes, ghats are being decorated everywhere, and the markets are bustling. Everywhere, we are witnessing a confluence of devotion, affection, and tradition. The dedication and devotion with which women observe the Chhath Vrat is truly inspiring, in itself.”

“The Mahaparva of Chhath is a reflection of the deep unity between culture, nature, and society. Every section of society comes together at the Chhath ghats. This sight is the most beautiful example of India's social unity. No matter where you are; within the country or at any corner of the world… if you get the opportunity, do participate in the Chhath festival. Experience this unique feel for yourself. I bow to Chhathi Maiya. I extend my best wishes to all countrymen; especially the people of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Purvanchal, on the occasion of the Chhath Mahaparva,” he said.

“On this occasion of festivals, I had written a letter to all of you sharing my feelings. In the letter, I had mentioned the achievements of the country that have made this year's festivals even more vibrant. In response to my letter, I have received messages from many citizens of the country. Indeed, 'Operation Sindoor' has filled every Indian with pride. This time around, lamps of joy were lit even in those areas where the darkness of Maoist terror once prevailed. People want the complete eradication of the Maoist terror that had jeopardized the future of their children,” he said.

There is also a lot of enthusiasm among people regarding the GST Bachat Utsav. This time, something equally pleasant was observed during the festivals. The purchase of indigenous goods in the markets has increased tremendously. “In the messages people have sent me, they have mentioned what indigenous products they have purchased this time. Friends, in my letter, I had also urged for a 10 percent reduction in the consumption of edible oil, and people have displayed a very positive response to this as well,” he said.

“I have also received numerous messages regarding cleanliness and efforts towards that. I want to share with you some inspiring stories from different cities of the country,” he said.

In Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, a unique initiative has been launched to clean up plastic waste from the city. Garbage Cafes are being run in Ambikapur. These are cafes where you get a full meal in exchange for plastic waste. If someone brings over one kilogram of plastic, they are provided with either lunch or dinner, and in lieu of half a kilogram of plastic, they get breakfast. These cafes are run by the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation.

Similarly, engineer Kapil Sharma has done something remarkable in Bengaluru. Bengaluru is called the city of lakes, and Kapil ji has started a campaign to give a new life to the lakes here. Kapil ji's team has rejuvenated 40 wells and 6 lakes in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. The special thing is that he has also involved corporates and local people in his mission.

His organization is also associated with tree plantation campaigns. Friends, Ambikapur and Bengaluru – these inspiring examples show that when you are determined, change is bound to take place.

“I want to share another example of an effort towards change. As you all know, just as there are forests in the mountains and plains, which bind the soil together, mangroves have a similar importance on the seashores. Mangroves grow in the salty water and marshy land of the sea and are an important part of the marine ecosystem. These mangroves prove very helpful when disasters like tsunamis or cyclones strike,” Modi said.

Understanding the importance of mangroves, the Forest Department of Gujarat is running a special campaign. Five years ago, the Forest Department teams started planting mangroves near Dholera near Ahmedabad, and today, mangroves have spread over three and a half thousand hectares on the Dholera coast. The effect of these mangroves is visible throughout the area today. The number of dolphins in the ecosystem there has risen. Crabs and other aquatic creatures have also increased in number, compared to earlier. Not only that; migratory birds are also coming here in large numbers now. This has not only had a positive impact on the environment there, but it is also benefiting the fish farmers of Dholera.

Apart from Dholera, mangrove plantation is also going on in full swing in Kutch, Gujarat. A 'Mangrove Learning Centre' has also been set up at Kori Creek. This is the very specialty of trees and plants. Irrespective of the place, they are useful for the betterment of every living being. That is why it is said in our scriptures, he added