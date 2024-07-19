Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express Halted amid Bangladesh Unrest

Hyderabad: Due to the student protests in Bangladesh, railways officials of both countries have decided to suspend the operations of Maitree Express, which connects Kolkata with Dhaka, for two days. On Friday, in a press release, Eastern Railways announced, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the 13107 Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express (journey commencing on July 19) and the 13108 Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express (journey commencing on July 20) will remain cancelled.”

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo reported that the train services have been suspended across the country since Thursday afternoon as the student protests have intensified in Dhaka and spread to several other cities. “No train will enter Dhaka until further orders and no train will go anywhere from Dhaka either,” reported Prothom Alo.

According to the Bangladeshi authorities, more than 300 trains run every day in Bangladesh. However, since Thursday, no train wheels have moved.