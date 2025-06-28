Kolhapuri Chappals in Hyderabad Gain New Life with Row in Milan

Hyderabad: Kolhapuri chappals, the traditional handcrafted leather footwear from Maharashtra, are poised for a resurgence after Prada rebranded the flat leather sandals at Rs 1.2 lakh during the Spring/Summer 2026 Milan menswear show inspired by the iconic sandals. The GI-tagged footwear, a symbol of Indian craft that goes back centuries was appropriated by the Italian luxury label. It led to a massive debate on cultural theft and giving artisans their rightful due.

The global spotlight has sparked fresh interest in Hyderabad, where clusters of Kolhapuri outlets line Abids, the Old City near Nayaab Hotel, and the Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad. Fashion technologist and analyst Saijal Motwani predicts a local sales boom, noting that “demand will spike as viral coverage drives consumers back to these heritage crafts and encourages artisans to experiment with new, trend-forward designs.”

Long-time devotees agree. Corporate manager Akanksha Chatterjee recalls pairing the sandals with kurtis, oxidised jhumkas and kohl-rimmed eyes in her college days, calling them “comfortable, chic and boldly rooted in tradition.”

Merchants are already seeing early signs of renewed curiosity. Mohammed Pasha, who has run Ruby Footwear near Swapnalok for 35 years, says Kolhapuris’ heyday from 2005 to 2015 may soon return: “Since Saturday afternoon, customers have started dropping in to check the new styles.” Sohil Khan of Kolhapuri Handicrafts in Abids reports steady interest in cross-, stripe- and regular-pattern pairs in white, black, brown and yellow, while staff at A.K. Kolhapuri near Charminar list prices ranging from ₹350 to ₹1,500, with peak sales during summer and wedding season.

Industry watchers believe Milan’s endorsement could translate into a sustained revival for this humble yet enduring symbol of Indian craftsmanship.