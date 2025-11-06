Kolhapur Migrant Community Backs Congress Candidate Naveen Yadav in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Under the leadership of Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, the Kolhapur Migrant Community Atmiya Sammelanam was held in support of Jubilee Hills Congress candidate Naveen Yadav.



Addressing the gathering, Naveen Yadav said his family had played a significant role in helping migrants from Kolhapur settle in Hyderabad during difficult times. “When Kolhapur people came to the city struggling for livelihood, my father Chinna Srisailam Yadav ensured they got housing sites and opportunities to pursue flower, fruit, and fish trades—even when government permissions were not forthcoming. That service spirit is our family’s identity and also the essence of the Congress Party,” he said.



He added that Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has always worked for people’s welfare and has ensured that Kolhapur residents living in Jubilee Hills have direct access to leadership to resolve their issues. “With our collective effort, the Congress flag will surely fly high in Jubilee Hills this time. Your love and blessings give me strength,” Naveen said.



The gathering responded with loud applause and slogans of “Jaiho Naveen Yadav!” and “Jaiho Congress!”.



Minister Jupally Krishna Rao praised the Kolhapur community as hardworking and trustworthy. He said a young leader like Naveen Yadav would strengthen their voice in Jubilee Hills and called upon everyone to work together for a Congress victory.

