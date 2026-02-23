Kolam Adivasis Launch Relay Hunger Strike in Utnoor for Construction of Indiramma Houses

Adilabad: Members of the Kolam community, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), on Monday began a relay hunger strike in front of the ITDA office in Utnoor, alleging obstruction by forest officials in the construction of houses sanctioned under the Indiramma housing scheme.

The protest was organised under the banner of the Kolam Seva Sangam. The demonstrators demanded that district forest authorities permit construction of Indiramma houses sanctioned to eligible Kolam families by the state government.

Kolam Seva Sangam state president Kodapa Sone Rao alleged that forest officials were preventing construction on the grounds that the villages fall within reserve forest areas and in the core and buffer zones of the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

Sangam district president Vasantharao, CITU district president Bojja Ashanna, Telangana Adivasi Girijana Sangam state leader Pusam Sachin and district leader Uyka Vishnu were among those present at the protest.