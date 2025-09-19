Kokapet: Wife Stabs Husband to Death After Fight

Hyderabad: A gruesome incident unfolded in Kokapet on Thursday night when a woman allegedly killed her husband following a heated quarrel.

According to locals, the couple got into a violent argument, which escalated into physical attacks. In the course of the fight, the wife is said to have stabbed her husband with a knife. Hearing the screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and shifted the grievously injured man to a nearby hospital.



Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Police have identified the couple as hailing from Assam. An investigation is underway.

