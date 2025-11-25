Kokapet Land Auctioned for Rs 137 Crore an Acre

Hyderabad: The phase-3 auction of Neopolis, Kokapet, saw a huge jump in land rates on Monday, with MSN Urban Ventures LLP winning the bid for the 5.31-acre, lake-facing Plot 18 at Rs 137.25 crore per acre, and Vajra Housing Projects LLP securing Plot 17, measuring 4.59 acres, at Rs 136.50 crore per acre.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has commenced the first set of e-auctions for Neopolis, delivering landmark results that further reinforce Hyderabad’s position as one of India’s most dynamic and resilient real-estate markets.

According to HMDA, the momentum generated since the issuance of the e-auction notification on November 3, 2025, followed by the well-attended pre-bid meetings held on 17 November (offline) and 20 November (online), culminated today in results worthy of a billboard overlooking the Neopolis skyline.

Two marquee land parcels — Plot 17 (4.59 acres) and Plot 18 (5.31 acres) — closed at record prices of Rs 136.50 crore per acre and Rs 137.25 crore per acre, respectively. In the previous Neopolis auctions held in 2023, the average price stood at Rs 73 crore per acre.

Together, the two auctions generated Rs 1,356 crore in monetised revenue for the government of Telangana. The current auction results represent an 87 per cent escalation in land valuations, highlighting the rapid strengthening of investor conviction in the corridor and its emergence as Hyderabad’s next most sought-after destination.

The auction, originally scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm on the MSTC portal, drew intense competition from 10 prominent national and local developers, with spirited bidding extending well past 4 pm. Plot 18 was the first to be secured by MSN Urban Ventures LLP, followed shortly thereafter by Vajra Housing Projects LLP, which emerged as the winner of Plot 17.

The successful execution of the auction process was supported by the coordinated efforts of HMDA, MSTC, and the advisory inputs provided in the lead-up to the event. The preparatory work undertaken by Cushman & Wakefield contributed to strong market outreach and informed participation from bidders.

With this resounding start, the upcoming e-auctions on November 28, December 3 (Neopolis), and December 5 (Golden Mile) are poised to attract elevated interest and competitive bidding from across the real-estate and development community.