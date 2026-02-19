Kodavatancha Temple to be Developed as ‘Second Yadadri’ : MP Kavya

WARANGAL: Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya on Thursday said the state government is committed to developing the Kodavatancha Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district into a major spiritual centre, describing it as the second ‘Yadadri of Telangana’.

Accompanied by local MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, she inspected the ongoing construction and restoration works at the temple in Kodavatancha village of Regonda mandal ahead of the ‘Punah Pratisthapana’ (re-consecration) ceremony scheduled for February 21. The MP later offered prayers at the shrine.

Addressing the gathering, Kavya said Rs 12.15 crore had been sanctioned for restoration works, which were inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on February 8. She said the government aims to promote rural tourism and strengthen the local economy by developing Kodavatancha as a pilgrimage destination on par with Yadadri.

Earlier, in a review meeting, MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, district collector Rahul Sharma and superintendent of police Sankeerth discussed arrangements for the upcoming festivities. The MLA said the idol re-consecration would be held on February 21, followed by the annual Jatara Brahmotsavams from February 26 to March 5.

He directed officials of various departments to ensure necessary arrangements to avoid inconvenience to devotees expected to attend in large numbers.

The February 21 programme is expected to be attended by Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, state ministers, MPs and other dignitaries are also expected to visit the temple.

The review meeting was attended by temple chairman Naineni Sampath Rao, former Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna, Varada Rajeshwar Rao and other public representatives and Congress leaders.