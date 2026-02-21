Kodavatancha Temple Re-consecrated in Grand Ceremony

WARANGAL: The re-consecration (Punah Pratishtapana) of presiding deity Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was performed with Vedic rituals at Kodavatancha village in Regonda mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday.

The ceremony was conducted by Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in the presence of Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and local MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao. The rituals included Samprokshana, Kumbhabhishekam and Maha Purnahuti at the Yagasala, performed by Vedic scholars.

Thousands of devotees attended the programme. The temple, known for traditions like devotees offering decorated carts in fulfilment of vows, witnessed heavy footfall, with police making security arrangements for darshan.

Officials stated that the ritual precedes the annual Jatara Brahmotsavams scheduled from February 26 to March 5.

Addressing the gathering, the Speaker said divine blessings favour those who work for public welfare and announced that the state government has sanctioned Rs 12.15 crore for the temple’s reconstruction and development. Responding to a request from MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, he said efforts would be made to secure additional funds to improve pilgrim amenities and develop the shrine on the lines of Yadadri.

MLA Satyanarayana Rao said temples serve as centres of spiritual and social cohesion and described the re-consecration as significant for the region.

District collector Rahul Sharma, superintendent of police Sankeerth, additional collector (Local Bodies) Vijayalaxmi, temple chairman Sampath Rao and executive officer Mahesh were present.