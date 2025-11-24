Kodangal Will be Developed as Noida of Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said Kodangal would be developed as Noida of Telangana.

Revanth Reddy, who visited Kodangal in Vikarabad district, inspected Akshayapatra foundation kitchen and performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of midday meals kitchen building.

Speaking at a public meeting, Revanth Reddy said that arrangements were being made with an aim of ensuring that no student in Kodangal goes hungry and added that breakfast is currently being provided to 28,000 people in the constituency. He said that this has increased the number of students in government schools by 5,000.

“To bring about a change in lives, children should be educated. We are building an education campus in Kodangal with Rs.5,000 crore. The government will set up the first Sainik School in the State in Kodangal. We will make it an international education hub within 16 months,” he said.

Stating that the government was working to ensure that women live with self-respect, he said the Congress government was providing free travel to women in RTC buses apart from making them owners of 1,000 RTC buses.

“We have also made them owners of solar power plants and petrol pumps. We are encouraging them to compete with industrialists Adani and Ambani. We are making arrangements to sell the products of women’s groups on Amazon also,” Revanth Reddy explained.

He promised that the State government would provide Krishna water to every village in Kodangal in three months and bring international recognition to Lagacharla industrial estate in addition to making Kodangal as Noida of Telangana.