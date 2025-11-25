Kodangal Gets Mega Mid-day Meal Kitchen

Hyderabad: A new Akshaya Patra centralised kitchen in Kodangal will soon provide mid-day meals to nearly 28,000 students in 312 government schools across Vikarabad and Narayanpet districts. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone at Enkepally village on Monday, calling it a crucial step toward improving classroom learning and child health in underserved mandals.

Set up on a two-acre campus, the facility will serve schools in Kodangal, Bomraspet, Doulathabad, Dudyala, Gundumal, Kosgi, Kothapally and Maddur. It will feature biogas units, treated water systems, a solar plant and an effluent treatment facility.

The Chief Minister said strong nutrition support boosts attendance and learning, urging officials to treat mid-day meals as core educational infrastructure. He added that government and community partnerships are vital to preventing dropouts linked to food insecurity.

Regional president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa thanked the state for backing the project, saying no child should struggle to learn on an empty stomach.

After brief rituals and the unveiling of a plaque, the Chief Minister and other guests served meals to schoolchildren. Officials said the kitchen will be scaled up after operations stabilise to ensure consistent coverage throughout the academic year.